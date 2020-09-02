15,908 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:TT opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

