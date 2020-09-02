10,119 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWJ stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.