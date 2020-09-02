$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.54. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

CROX stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.