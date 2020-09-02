$0.26 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Nautilus reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,387 shares of company stock worth $2,197,536. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

