$0.19 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares during the period.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.