$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.25 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

