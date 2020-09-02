-$0.03 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

SSKN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

