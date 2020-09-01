Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.41 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $7.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $35.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $46.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.46 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

ZYME opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zymeworks by 4.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,118 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,061,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

