Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 229.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 331,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.