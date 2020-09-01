Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.08–0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zuora stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

