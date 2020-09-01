Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $465.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $325.90. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

