Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BofA Securities from $260.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.80.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

