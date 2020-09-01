Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

