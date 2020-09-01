Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $460.46 and last traded at $442.05, with a volume of 388039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.10.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $199,946,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.61 and its 200-day moving average is $188.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,690.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

