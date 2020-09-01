Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $525.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from $250.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $117.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.53. The company had a trading volume of 893,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,593.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

