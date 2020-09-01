Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of ZIX worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 490,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ZIX by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

