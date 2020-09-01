Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.26 ($75.61).

FRA:ZAL traded down €0.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday, reaching €73.14 ($86.05). The stock had a trading volume of 460,558 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €66.61 and a 200 day moving average of €52.77. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

