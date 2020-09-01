Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CWCO stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

