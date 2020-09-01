Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Commscope posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Commscope by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after buying an additional 3,559,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 2,373,431 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Commscope by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after buying an additional 160,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commscope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,673 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commscope stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

