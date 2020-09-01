Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of analysts have commented on MGTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.72. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

