Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Million

Analysts predict that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $6.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $5.77 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $34.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.61 million to $40.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.87 million, with estimates ranging from $39.39 million to $52.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.