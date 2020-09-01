Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5,443.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 787,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.