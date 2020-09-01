YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the information services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. YY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The company had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

