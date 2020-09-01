Yum China Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 389 call options.

YUMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 17,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Yum China by 5,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yum China by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,182 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

