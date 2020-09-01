XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $10.92 million and $122,670.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, BitMart, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

