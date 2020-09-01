Wpp Plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:WPP)

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6594 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

WPP has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years.

WPP opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

