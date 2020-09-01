Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $87.76 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,763. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.