William Blair Weighs in on Tiffany & Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $122.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

