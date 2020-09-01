William Blair Reiterates Hold Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $59.30 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $830,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

