William A. Smith Buys 7,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00.

KMI opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 478,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

