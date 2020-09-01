Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

