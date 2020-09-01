WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WEX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $159.71 on Thursday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

