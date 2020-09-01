Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for K-Bro Linen (KBL)

K-Bro Linen (TSE: KBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

8/18/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.50 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

8/17/2020 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

8/4/2020 – K-Bro Linen was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.37 million and a P/E ratio of 65.86. K-Bro Linen Inc has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.