Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cree (CREE)

8/20/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2020 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $82.00 to $71.00.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Cree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Charter Equity.

8/17/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Cree is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Cree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

CREE opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

