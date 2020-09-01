Waves Market Cap Reaches $385.34 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00031524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kuna, Cryptohub and Exrates. Waves has a market cap of $385.34 million and approximately $93.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016255 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005911 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,891,772 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, YoBit, Binance, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Huobi, Tidex, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bittrex, Kuna, COSS, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, BCEX, Exrates, OKEx and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

