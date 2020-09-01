Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NASDAQ SPCE opened at $17.90 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $185,566,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.