Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,178.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,744 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.