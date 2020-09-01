Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $190,231.15 and $20,583.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003688 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

