Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

