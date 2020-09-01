Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.29.

VEEV stock opened at $282.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,709 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,034. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

