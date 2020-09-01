Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.