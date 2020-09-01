Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

