Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ BND opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

