Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend by 172.1% over the last three years.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

