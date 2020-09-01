Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

