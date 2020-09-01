Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.