Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.