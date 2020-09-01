Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years.

VGIT opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

