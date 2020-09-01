Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VCIT opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

