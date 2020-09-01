Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 37,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,120. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.